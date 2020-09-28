The millions behind Aspen’s job cuts
A R700m cost-saving target is the reason behind mass retrenchments at Aspen Pharmacare’s production facilities in Port Elizabeth and East London.
This comes on the back of SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer reporting a 9% increase in revenue to R38.6bn for its financial results for the year to June 30...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.