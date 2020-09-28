Police trio implicated in fatal shooting of Nateniël Julies are denied bail

Three police officers implicated in the fatal shooting of teenager Nateniël Julies were denied bail by the Protea magistrate's court on Monday.

Magistrate David Mhangu delivered the ruling, telling a packed courtroom their release would disturb the public peace.

“There is a likelihood it will disrupt public peace. This was demonstrated by the level of anger at some point. Members of the community marched to the police station and threatened to set it alight. However, on the advice of community leaders, they were told not to take the law into their hands,” said Mhangu.

Sgt Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane, Const Caylene Whiteboy and Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo bowed their heads when Mhangu delivered the judgment.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy were charged with premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm in a public space and unlawful possession of ammunition. Netshiongolo was charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact, defeating the ends of justice, possession of prohibited ammunition and of being an accessory after the fact.

Mhangu said the trio failed to prove exceptional circumstances existed for their release on bail, and they could interfere with state witnesses if released.

The defence attorneys had earlier argued the state did not have a strong case, but Mhangu said the state had a very strong case.

“If the state's case is non-existent, why is Nateniël dead? He is dead because he was shot,” said Mhangu.

