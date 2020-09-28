How to check on what’s real and what’s fake

We have all either received or passed on — perhaps unknowingly — fake news during Covid-19.

Just this weekend, a WhatsApp voicenote was doing the rounds of a woman warning of an impending lockdown in SA, much more severe than what we have already experienced, as a second wave and a new disease approaches.

The woman, without identifying herself, implores “Rochelle” to stock up on food as shops will run empty, resulting in the type of chaos we saw in the movie Contagion.

Like so many other of these voicenotes, the person in the voicenote is always a family member of a friend of a colleague — but nobody ever knows the name or the person’s capacity in which he or she is sending the voicenote.

And, more often than not, it is alarmist — designed to send those on the receiving end into a frenzy.

Think back to that Tuesday in August when word got around that liquor sales would be banned again that same day.

Suddenly, liquor stores were flooded as people around the country topped up with liquor. But the voicenote was yet another fake,

How then, do we tell the difference between what is real and what is not?

First, do a Google search and then click on “News”. If major news outlets have not covered it, chances are it is fake.