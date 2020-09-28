Confusion reigns as family of slain DUT student say police did it — but watchdog says otherwise

The family of a slain Durban University of Technology student and former SRC member, who was shot dead at a Heritage Day celebration in northern KwaZulu-Natal, insist that he was killed by police.

However, police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's preliminary investigation shows otherwise.

Phumlani Sithole, 23, was shot dead on Friday in the vicinity of a Heritage Day celebration at a tavern in Nozambula, near KwaMbonambi, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to his family, the final year-auditing student, who did not drink, was on his way to see a relative who was at the tavern when he was hit by a stray bullet.

“It was around 9pm. He couldn't see that people were running from the police and the police fired at the drunk people, and he got shot on his left side near his heart,” Sithole's younger sister, Paula Sithole, told TimesLIVE on Sunday.

“The police showed no care. They didn't call an ambulance or try to help, they just left. When we got to the police station we were told they had opened a case and didn't give us a case number. They have not come to see us. The only people here are family and people bringing prayers,” she added.

But Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola told TimesLIVE on Sunday that its preliminary investigation showed that no shots were fired at the tavern after police responded to the scene to disperse crowds in line with lockdown regulations.

“As alleged, the deceased was later found around the vicinity of the tavern with a gunshot wound. It is still unclear at this stage how he was shot and by who. The information the directorate has gathered so far confirms that the police did not fire any shots and nobody heard a gunshot at the scene,” said Cola.