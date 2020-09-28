There is always that one story, that one person or situation that grips a journalist — something that, no matter how many years go by, you can never shake off the feeling of that day.

For me, it was when a young man went missing in East London in December 2011. Out of respect for the family, I have opted not to mention his name.

A private investigator was hired and multiple conspiracy theories had gone about as to where the recent Stellenbosch University graduate had disappeared to.

His decomposed body was ultimately found in a ditch, still trapped in his bakkie that had veered off the road and crashed into a bushy embankment.

For several days, as police searched for him from East London to Port Elizabeth, he was there, right under everyone’s noses.

I was there when the police pulled him out of the ditch. The smell was unbearable and I was devastated. I had allowed myself to become far too involved.

I spent the hours that followed getting sick in the toilet. Nine years later, I still think of him.

There is always that story that makes or breaks a journalist, and for me it wasn’t my biggest, award-winning investigation. It was this young man’s untimely death.

At the end of the day, we are only human and it is vital to blend compassion with the job.

As a court reporter, I have met the most incredible people along the way, but I have also had to sit across the table from people responsible for killing or raping someone’s wife, brother, or child — and I have committed to treating these alleged perpetrators with consideration.