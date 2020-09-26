East London self-styled expert on planned ‘hits’ behind bars

Yet his mother, Nonceba April, does not know why. The last time she saw him was in August 2018, but she has no idea of the reason for his subsequent arrest.

April allegedly lied to the Hawks when he told them that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe had planned a hit on his deputy, judge Patricia Goliath.

He allegedly overheard a conversation between two fellow inmates about the hit.

The story was carried in the Sunday Times this week.

But according to three Hawks officers — two current and one former — April is in the habit of informing the authorities about supposed hits on well-known figures.

He himself has been arrested for threatening officers.

In 2017, April was arrested by police and detained on charges of intimidation against Hawks Col Luphumlo Lwana.