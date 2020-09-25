Thsonono Buyeye ‘must pay own way in court battle’
There is no reason ratepayers in Nelson Mandela Bay should fork out for acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye’s battle with co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha — let him pay from his own pocket.
That was the view of a number of Bay politicians after news that the AIC’s Buyeye had filed leave to appeal after failing in his court application in the high court in Makhanda...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.