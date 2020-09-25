Thsonono Buyeye ‘must pay own way in court battle’

There is no reason ratepayers in Nelson Mandela Bay should fork out for acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye’s battle with co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha — let him pay from his own pocket.



That was the view of a number of Bay politicians after news that the AIC’s Buyeye had filed leave to appeal after failing in his court application in the high court in Makhanda...

