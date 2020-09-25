News

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Spotlight on cults in SA

By Nicole Engelbrecht - 25 September 2020
True Crime South Africa discusses the true meaning of the word ‘cult’ and how cults are identified.
True Crime South Africa discusses the true meaning of the word ‘cult’ and how cults are identified.
Image: Supplied

The word “cult” is widely, and often incorrectly, used in popular culture, so much so that the true meaning has almost been lost.

In SA, our high rate of violent crime means we spend little time, as a society, focused on cult activity, but news which broke this week suggests we should be paying more attention.

In this minisode, True Crime South Africa discusses the true meaning of the word “cult” and how cults are identified, and we focus on the most recent allegations levelled against the KwaZulu-Natal-based KwaSizabantu mission.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

How to make a Springbokkie shooter
Windy City Shooter

Most Read

X