New chapter for Port Elizabeth's iconic Old Austria restaurant

The Old Austria restaurant has turned over a new leaf in its 48-year-old heritage, with a new owner taking the reins of one of Port Elizabeth’s oldest eateries.

The classic Austrian restaurant, established in 1972 by Robert and Leena Wolf, on Wednesday said farewell to its second owners, Peter and Francoise Raymer, who have been at the helm for 35 years.

The Raymers took over from the Wolfs in 1985 when the restaurant was still on its original premises in Sydenham before relocating to Central in 1999.

Now Port Elizabeth foodie and businessman Rupert Borman has taken it over.

“Old Austria is a story that is continuously being told and this new leaf we’re turning over is chapter three,” he said.

“All we want to do is continue the legacy and at the same time build towards the future because we cannot move boldly ahead if we don’t consider where this restaurant is coming from.”

Borman said he intended to continue positioning the restaurant as the city’s go-to spot for fine dining and classic Austrian cuisine with a modern touch.

Borman, who recently moved back to Port Elizabeth from Johannesburg, said the sale of Old Austria had come at a time when he and his wife were looking to do business in Port Elizabeth.

When he saw the restaurant advertised online, he said, he had overlooked it until he coincidentally landed on its doorstep months later.

“When I drove past it for the first time a while later, I recognised the name from the ad and decided to come in and have some lunch.

“I loved it immediately and met Peter for the first time on that day,” Borman said.

The sale was made during the lockdown.

The new owner said he looked forward to making it a home for everyone by attracting a younger customer base to the restaurant, which is more popular among mature patrons.

“I would like to bring in a younger population because in SA young people are becoming more aware of enjoying their lives and part of that is fine dining,” he said.

When the Raymers bought Old Austria from the Wolfs, they had been regular customers and at one point ran it for five weeks while Wolf and his family were on holiday out of the country.

“Old Austria was our favourite restaurant because they always had good food and it was incredibly cheap,” Peter Raymer said.

“At one point we weren’t really busy with anything and Robert said they wanted to go overseas on holiday and asked if we would run the restaurant for our own pockets.”

With a hotel management background, Peter and Francoise successfully ran the restaurant and offered to buy it when the Wolfs returned.

“The restaurant business is a very exhausting one and successfully running one for 35 years is quite something.

“I think we’ve been able to run this restaurant for so long because of our consistency and great staff,” Peter said.



“I am going to miss the [customers] more than anything. Port Elizabeth has very lovely people and I witnessed it all while serving them here.”



Now having handed over the reins of the restaurant, Peter said he would focus on one of his other passions — gardening.

Borman declined to divulge the purchase cost.

