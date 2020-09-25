Hamilton Ndlovu: Flaunting cars, the taxman & an investigation

On Tuesday, Daily Maverick reported that Sars was looking into how Ndlovu accumulated his wealth and was also interested in knowing if the businessman was up to date on his tax payments.

The report said Sars conducted a search and seizure operation at Hamilton’s residence on September 11, after the North Gauteng High Court issued the provisional preservation order.

Ndlovu's three Porsches — a 911 Carrera Cabrio, a Cayenne S Coupe and a Panamera GTS Sport — have reportedly been seized. Sars has also frozen more than R6m in the companies’ bank accounts. Sars spokesperson Siphiti Sibeko confirmed to TimesLIVE that a search and seizure operation order was granted by the high court.

City Press reported that the Hawks started investigating Ndlovu after he posted the video of his cars on social media.

The publication said the crime unit was also investigating allegations that Ndlovu benefited from an Eastern Cape PPE contract.