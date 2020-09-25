Four arrested after allegedly robbing Sherwood teens

Four suspects were arrested within hours of allegedly robbing two teenagers in Sherwood on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an 18-year-old and her friend had been sitting at the corner of Gonubie and Caledon Streets at about 11am when they were approached by three unknown men.

Two of the men allegedly produced knives and robbed the teenagers of their cellphones.

At about 2.15pm, while members of the Kabega Park crime prevention unit were patrolling the Kuyga informal settlement area, a man had flagged them down and told them he knew of two men in possession of stolen cellphones at a house in the settlement, she said.

Police proceeded to the house, where three men, aged between 24 and 28, were seated in the yard.

“The stolen cellphones were found on a 28-year-old suspect,” Naidu said.

The men were arrested, as was the person who had informed the police about the suspected stolen phones.

He was positively identified as one of the suspected robbers, Naidu said.

The 28-year-old suspect was detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and the other three aged 24, 27 and 28, were detained on charges of robbery.

All four suspects are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

