March against gender violence planned for Friday

Eastern Cape teen in ICU after swear word carved into her forehead

A young woman is in the intensive care unit after being savagely stabbed and beaten in an attack that has shocked a small Eastern Cape farming community to its core.



DispatchLIVE (https://www.dispatchlive.co.za/) was provided graphic photographs of her face and body on Thursday after the attack. ..

