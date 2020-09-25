Andile Lungisa caught on camera criticising judges who jailed him

Jailed ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has once again found himself in hot water because of incriminating video footage.



This time, instead of being caught smashing a glass water jug over an opposition councillor’s head, he has been recorded criticising the judges who jailed him for the crime...

