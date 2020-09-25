Andile Lungisa caught on camera criticising judges who jailed him
Jailed ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has once again found himself in hot water because of incriminating video footage.
This time, instead of being caught smashing a glass water jug over an opposition councillor’s head, he has been recorded criticising the judges who jailed him for the crime...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.