Zulu king warns politicians to unite against Covid-19 or face punishment by ancestors

King Goodwill Zwelithini has urged politicians to unite in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and gender-based violence, or face the wrath of their ancestors.

The Zulu king was speaking at Umkhosi we Lembe — the annual commemoration of the day King Shaka was killed — hosted at the eNyokeni royal house in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The king urged opposition political parties to work together against the pandemic and its effects on the economy.

“If you are here and you take the route of hate against one another because of politics, your ancestors will forsake you.

“It would be a mistake if I do not keep the tradition of honouring our history and highlighting that we all took part in building this nation and that is unity against a common enemy, despite our difference,” the king said.