Three arrested for KZN protest that saw tarred road destroyed

Three people have been arrested in Pomeroy following anarchy as a result of service delivery protests in the area, KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli said on Wednesday.

Ntuli has also tasked law enforcement agencies to step up their efforts and ensure that law and order prevails in the area.

Police have arrested three suspects for public violence. They will appear in the Dundee magistrate's court on Friday.

This follows a protest on Tuesday, where residents blocked the R33 and began to dig up the road. They said they were tired of raising the same concerns with the Msinga local municipality and the Umzimyathi district municipality for nearly four years.

The community of Pomeroy claim that they have been submitting memorandums to the government and embarking on protests over the provision of water and electricity - but to no avail.