This is why we risk our lives: Poachers speak about why they do what they do

Another said: “If I were working, I would not have gone and done this. It’s just sometimes when you are in [a] tough situation, you resort to desperate measures.”

Most of them had no matric, had no jobs or were informally employed before they turned to the illegal wildlife trade.

“Yes, I was fully aware that my decision was illegal, but I was encouraged to take the risk to make ends meet for my family,” said one offender.

Most (66%) were between 22 and 35 years old and almost half (48%) were South African, while the rest were Mozambican (38%), Zimbabwean (12%) and Chinese (1%).

More than 80% did not reach or finish high school, 38% were unemployed and 54% were influenced by peer pressure.

The lifestyle of peers who profited from wildlife crime looked as if it were worth risking their safety and freedom for.

“It was peer pressure that got me into this. My friends were older than me and they used to poach. They were driving cars and I wished to be like them ... but I was fooled, and I regret what I did,” one man said.

Behind bars, many expressed their regret for the negative impact on their families.