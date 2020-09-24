Mourners honour huge role Monde ‘Mr Fix It’ Tabata played in their lives

“Tabata has left a gaping void in many lives, as well as in the game of rugby. He never settled for playing small. He lived a life that demonstrated who he was and what he cared about.”

He said Tabata, well-known as “Mr Fix It”, had a generous spirit and unshakeable belief in the inclusive future of their game.

“Monde gave us so much, and he gave constantly, from his student days at Rhodes University, where he was a founding member of the black student’s movement and president of the University Rugby Club, to his chairmanship of the East Rand Youth Movement and Children’s Trust and his limitless contribution to rugby.”

Tabata served his role well in Saru and was also their Eastern Cape expert, Alexander said. “He always went beyond his duty as an independent member; he was always a man we could depend on.”

Becoming emotional, Alexander described Tabata as a friend, confidant, colleague and a true family man. “On behalf of Saru, I would like to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to his family.”

Paying tribute on behalf of the family, Dumisani Tabata said they were shocked beyond belief when receiving the news of Tabata’s passing.