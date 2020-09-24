Clergy pray for Bay service delivery, end to gender-based violence
Clergy and members of several Nelson Mandela Bay congregations held a mass prayer on Wednesday, in support of urgent action to rectify the lack of service delivery in the Bay.
The hour-long gathering, outside City Hall, was also staged to call for an end to gender-based violence...
