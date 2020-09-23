Traffic department, taxi owners meet over jikelezas

Officials from the Nelson Mandela Bay traffic department met with northern areas taxi drivers on Wednesday morning following complaints that jikeleza taxis were infringing on the routes of minibus taxi drivers.

Traffic department officials as well as police officers met the drivers on a field next to the Cleary Park Shopping Centre.

Taxi drivers handed over a memorandum to traffic department officials in which they called for jikelezas (informal taxis) to be moved from the routes where they operate.

This after authorities were called on Tuesday to intervene when minibus taxi drivers blocked the entrance to Cleary Park.

Nelson Mandela traffic department deputy chief of operations Eric Tiso acknowledged the memorandum and arranged for a meeting between police, the traffic department and taxi associations to take place on Monday.

