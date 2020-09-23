State pulled Eastern Cape elders’ funding in lockdown
An association representing 25 organisations that provide vital support services to the elderly has resorted to court after the provincial social development department left it and 1,500 elderly people in the lurch by pulling R1.5m in funding in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The department says in court papers it stopped the funding to the organisations in April because under lockdown the elderly could not legally attend the daycare centres where they usually have meals, attend recreation activities and receive medical and other kinds of care...
