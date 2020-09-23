Police intervene after taxi drivers block entrance to Cleary Park

Authorities were called in to intervene between minibus taxi operators and jikeleza drivers in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas on Tuesday.

Jikeleza drivers, who operate informal taxis, and taxi drivers now compete for the same routes and commuters.

On Tuesday, public order policing and Gelvandale police officers were called to the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said officers responded to calls after the entrance to Cleary Park was blocked by taxi operators.

“It is alleged that there is discord between the taxis and the jikelezas operating in the area.

“According to information, the taxis are unhappy about the jikelezas operating on their routes.

“Public order policing and Gelvandale [police officers] intervened and engaged in dialogue with them. They then dispersed.”

Algoa Taxi Association chair Ricardo Tromp said their main concern was the safety of commuters.

“The main issue here is that these guys who operate here do not have an official structure as we do.

“They do not have marshals who can help commuters with complaints ... the marshals also help when there are lost items. These guys operate without an association.

“Some of them do not even have a licence and they drive vehicles that are not meant to be on the road,” Tromp said.

Asked if the new drivers had affected their income, Tromp said “immensely”.

“The incomes of drivers have been affected because the jikelezas started off with five or six cars but now there are more than 60 competing with us.

“We intend to demonstrate the drivers’ frustrations and we hope authorities will intervene.”

On Wednesday, taxi drivers are expected to close off Stanford Road and submit a memorandum to the police, roads and transport political head Rosie Daaminds and the traffic department.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the right to protest was a democratic right and the municipality did not have a problem with that as long as it was within the confines of the law and did not infringe on the rights of others.

“We will receive the memorandum and ... the matters raised will be taken up with relevant taxi structures.

“Issues of this nature are better dealt with through conflict management for sustainable solutions.”

