Orange Farm residents out for revenge after child killings

A Gauteng community is tearing itself apart as neighbours turn on neighbours and police flee from airborne stones.

Residents are on edge after the bodies of two children, aged six and eight, were discovered at the weekend. This follows the murder of two children in April and June. Residents said they will march on the local police station today to demand action.

Orange Farm is one of the youngest townships in SA and is rapidly expanding.

You travel to the area by taking the Golden Highway from the Johannesburg CBD past Soweto, Devland, Ennerdale and Vlakfontein before the road reveals an expansive open area leading into the Free State.

Orange Farm is Johannesburg's southernmost township with the feel of a small community — fenced properties sporting fine lawns, topiary bushes and flowers.

From the outside it appears to be a wonderful place to raise children, with several schools in the area and space to play.

But most children will spend their time indoors after the recent murders.

Mpho Makondo, 8, and her neighbour Simphiwe Mncina, 6, were found murdered early on Saturday after they had been reported missing the night before.

Police said the motive for their murders will be determined by postmortems. Family members said they have been visited by the police Occult Unit.

Both families were at a pathology laboratory on Tuesday to identify the bodies when TimesLIVE visited the area. Family members in the Mncina household asked us to return when family elders were present to speak.

The Makondos, four generations of a close-knit family, shared what they knew about the day the two children disappeared.