Hawks probe R24m toilet tender

Collusion and slow delivery alleged in township ablution project during pandemic

The Hawks are investigating a R24m contract that was meant to see 2,000 toilets installed in four Nelson Mandela Bay townships during the height of the Covid-19 panic.



Allegations of collusion by a former acting city manager have also emerged, along with the fact that the Free State company that won the tender only managed to complete R5m of the work so far due to ward-based business squabbles...

