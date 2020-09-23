George poet on mission to reinvigorate isiXhosa

Armed with nothing but a pen, Nkosinathi Menziwa is on a quest to revitalise his native language and culture through poetry.

The 46-year-old from Thembalethu in George has written a book in isiXhosa which has been published by Reach Publishers.

Published about two weeks ago, Lolani izikrweqe (loosely translated as sharpen up your weapons) is a collection of poems dealing with cultural, social, political and spiritual issues of SA.

Menziwa said the title of the book referred to the ever-changing society which was influenced by technology and foreign cultures which required people to be more educated while also remaining rooted to their culture.

“I am not saying people must sharpen their blades but rather their minds by broadening their education and seeking knowledge as much as they can.

“We need to start doing things by ourselves and not depend on foreign aid all the time because we end up losing our identity in this process,” Menziwa said.

The poems call for people to not forget their roots and celebrate their culture and identity while respecting the rights of others.

Menziwa said he also wanted to encourage the younger generation to be proud of their native language and culture.

“So that in the near future we will have mathematics and physics textbook written in isiXhosa which will make this possible for our children to be experts in these fields, something that is currently lacking.”

Menziwa said language was a unique part of the African culture, connecting people with their ancestors and land, and making up an essential part of history.

HeraldLIVE