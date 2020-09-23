Digital law expert has no privacy concerns about state's Covid Alert SA app

Social media law expert Emma Sadleir has allayed fears over privacy concerns related to the government's Covid Alert SA app.

The app, which is part of the health department's digital Covid-19 response platform, works via Bluetooth by sending exposure notifications to users if they have been in close contact with another app user who tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to details available on the app, it is built on Apple and Google’s exposure notification framework and “has been designed to protect your identity and security”.

Sadleir said she has analysed the app and has no concerns.