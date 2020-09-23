ANC mourns leader gunned down in Humansdorp

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has expressed shock at the brutal killing of one of its leaders, Clifton Solomzi Booysen, in his home on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli confirmed the murder and said police were asking anyone with information to come forward.

“On Tuesday at about 7.10pm police were summoned to a complaint of a shooting in 7de Laan, Humansdorp,” Nkohli said.

“At the scene, police found the body of Clifton Booysen, 41.”

Nokholi said Booysen had several gunshot wounds to the upper body. The body was found outside his home.

“At this stage, a motive for the shooting is unknown and police are after all leads,” Nkohli said.

In a statement, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the party was reeling in shock and “very devastated by this untimely death of a hard-working cadre — forthright and uncompromising person”.

Booysen was an ANC and Samwu leader in the Sarah Baartman Region.

He served in both the ANC Youth League REC of the region and Eastern Cape PEC.

“[He was a] dedicated member of the ANC who also took part in the organs of people’s power such as school governing bodies at Humansdorp in Kouga because he understood that education is a societal matter.

“We lower our banners in honour of our fallen comrade. The community ofKouga, Samwu and municipal workers have been robbed of one of the most dedicated servant,” Ngcukayitobi said.

He said the ANC was calling upon the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to work hand-in-hand with the police, to ensure that those responsible for the crime met the full might of the law.

“The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Booysen family, the ANC in the Sarah Baartman region, Samwu and the entire mass democratic movement.

“May the Booysen family find solace in the knowledge that the entire nation shares their grief.

“We further thank them for having allowed him to sacrifice family time so he could attend to the needs of the South African municipal workers.

“We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time,” Ngcukayitobi said.

HeraldLIVE