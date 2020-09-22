News

Swartkops champions in the making

Zwide conservation workshop training 200 youngsters to help save estuary

PREMIUM
Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 22 September 2020

Scores of people from communities surrounding the Swartkops estuary are being trained to become conservation champions in an attempt to improve conditions in the heavily polluted river.

The training is the focus of an ocean governance and climate change workshop in Zwide that is being run by the Benguela Current Convention...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

OLLI Expeditions for Rhino: 8000kms 40 Game Reserves - A Journey Changing Lives
Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...

Most Read

X