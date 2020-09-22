Swartkops champions in the making
Zwide conservation workshop training 200 youngsters to help save estuary
Scores of people from communities surrounding the Swartkops estuary are being trained to become conservation champions in an attempt to improve conditions in the heavily polluted river.
The training is the focus of an ocean governance and climate change workshop in Zwide that is being run by the Benguela Current Convention...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.