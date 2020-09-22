Fraud accused Zeelie rearrested by Hawks

PE woman on the run for a year back in court

PREMIUM

After absconding from her trial and eluding authorities for over a year, convicted fraudster Rhonda Zeelie will have to fight hard to stay out of jail.



Zeelie, 36, who was rearrested on Friday by the same team from the Hawks who initially arrested her last year, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court where she indicated to the court that she wished to appoint a private attorney after her Legal Aid SA-appointed attorney withdrew from the matter...

