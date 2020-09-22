News

Northern Cape teen in court for allegedly decapitating his peer

Nomahlubi Jordaan Reporter 22 September 2020
A Northern Cape teenager has appeared in court for allegedly beheading another boy.
A Northern Cape teenager has appeared in court for allegedly beheading another boy.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A 16-year-old accused of beheading his peer appeared at the Pampierstad magistrate's court in the Northern Cape on Monday.

"It is alleged that the accused decapitated the victim, disposed of the body and put the head under a bed in a relative's shack," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

The teenager's case was held in camera as he is a minor.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday for legal representation.

The boy has been remanded in custody at the Kimberley prison's juvenile section, as was recommended by the social worker.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

OLLI Expeditions for Rhino: 8000kms 40 Game Reserves - A Journey Changing Lives
Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...

Most Read

X