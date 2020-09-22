No breakthrough yet in hunt for top cop Charl Kinnear's killers, say Hawks

The team investigating top detective Charl Kinnear’s murder are yet to make any arrests.

The seasoned sleuth, who was a section commander in the police anti-gang unit, was gunned down on Friday afternoon outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole instructed Western Cape commissioner Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata to “immediately activate the 72-hour activation plan”.

According to Sitole’s spokesperson, Brig Vishnu Naidoo, the plan entails the mobilisation of “critical departments including crime intelligence, forensic experts, the Hawks and tactical units to ensure evidence or information that could assist in the successful investigation of this case is not lost”.