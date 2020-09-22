Lungisa bail decision on Friday at the latest

PREMIUM

Seven judges and a magistrate have unanimously agreed that Andile Lungisa should spend the next two years in prison — so as another court bid unfolded on Monday, the state accused the jailed former ANC councillor of trying to delay the inevitable.



Highlighting the shocking prison conditions and fears that he has been treated unfairly because of his political standing, Lungisa wants to be released on bail while the Constitutional Court mulls over what he has described as a cruel and inhumane sentence...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.