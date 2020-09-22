News

Bremner, partner quitting Fairview — and SA

Attack on thoroughbreds prompts renowned horse racing couple to pack it in

By Devon Koen - 22 September 2020

Farewell Fairview, farewell South Africa.

Those are the sentiments of renowned horse trainer Yvette Bremner and her partner and racehorse owner Hedley McGrath, who have decided to leave the Fairview Racecourse — and SA — after last week’s violent protests...

