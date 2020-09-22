Bremner, partner quitting Fairview — and SA
Attack on thoroughbreds prompts renowned horse racing couple to pack it in
Farewell Fairview, farewell South Africa.
Those are the sentiments of renowned horse trainer Yvette Bremner and her partner and racehorse owner Hedley McGrath, who have decided to leave the Fairview Racecourse — and SA — after last week’s violent protests...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.