Body of man found near dump site in Kleinskool

Bethelsdorp police are requesting the community’s assistance in tracing the next of kin of an unidentified man whose mutilated body was found near a rubbish dump in Kleinskool on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said officers responded to an anonymous tip-off that there was a body near a refuse dump opposite the Kleinskool main road.

“On arrival, the body of a male approximately 30 years old was found lying on his back,” Naidu said.

Due to the nature of his injuries, the man’s race could not be determined, she said.

He was wearing a grey top and a black tracksuit pants and his feet were partially burnt.

The victim had severe head and face injuries.

Naidu said it was suspected the body had been dumped at the site.

A case of murder is under investigation.

The circumstances of and motive for the killing have not been established.

Anyone who can assist the police in identifying the deceased or those involved in the killing is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Tandiswa Nobebe on 067-403-1910, the Bethelsdorp police on 041-404-3005, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE