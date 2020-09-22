Animal lovers getting a Move on for conservation

From SA to New Zealand, concerned animal activists will be participating in the Move campaign to shine a light on poaching and other environmental issues.

World Rhino Day on Tuesday will see the launch of the campaign which among other efforts will see a Bay animal lover and runner attempt a Guinness World Record to raise awareness for the rhino.

The Bay-founded non-profit company, One Land Love It (OLLI) which has a passion for conservation will this Heritage Month host its annual virtual movement in support of rhinos with the hashtag OLLIMove, starting on World Rhino Day.

The weeklong #OLLIMove campaign aims to encourage people across the world to show they not only care but are prepared to be “Movers”.

The NPO’s founder, Wayne Bolton, said the reason they remained passionate about the rhino particularly was that it represented the “tipping point”.

“If we cannot stop the poaching of our rhino, how will we stop the same with the many species also facing extinction and the relentless pillaging of our natural heritage?

“We have to ask ourselves: ‘What can I do to contribute to the sustainability of my environment, and “Move” from caring to doing?’,” Bolton said.

In 2019, 22 countries joined the campaign to “Move” on World Rhino Day and Bolton said they aimed to increase it to 30 in 2020.

Port Elizabeth resident Sharon Jessop, will “Move” to break the record of consecutive half marathons by a woman by attempting to complete 62 during the campaign.

Jessop is doing this in support of OLLI and Community Chest.

Grant Melville will be “Moving” by mountain bike around the marine-protected part of the Otago Peninsula in Dunedin, New Zealand, home to protected sea lions, penguins, albatross and the endangered Kiwi bird.

Nikki Bolton of OLLI said: “September is an important month both in SA, where it is Heritage Month with Heritage Day on the 24th, and globally with World Rhino Day on the 22nd.

“Both of these celebrations resonate with One Land Love It because they underscore the message of ordinary people being intentional in caring about conservation before it is too late.”