Cops recover mohair worth R4m after truck allegedly hijacked

Mohair worth R4m was recovered on Monday morning after a truck transporting the mohair was allegedly hijacked on its way to Uitenhage.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Mercedes-Benz truck laden with 90 bales of mohair had left a Burman Drive, Deal Party, depot when the owner noticed that the tracking activation device had started to scramble.

“The owner suspected that something was amiss,” Naidu said.

The empty truck had been found abandoned by members of the Port Elizabeth K9 unit in Old Uitenhage Road, Kleinskool, at about 10am, she said.

As the owner was on his way to the Swartkops police station to report the alleged hijacking, he spotted the bales of mohair lying in a field in Soweto-on-Sea.

K9 unit members assisted by Bethelsdorp police officers and visible policing members went back to Soweto-on-Sea, where the 90 bales of mohair were discovered.

No suspects were arrested and the mohair had been handed back to the owner, Naidu said.

The police are appealing to anyone who can assist them with information relating to the whereabouts of the suspects to contact detective Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914 or the nearest police station.

