Andile Lungisa in bid to have bail extended

A small group of supporters have gathered outside the high court in Makhanda, where Andile Lungisa’s application to have his bail extended is due to be heard.

Lungisa is currently serving a two-year prison term for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He wants to be released on bail pending the outcome of his appeal to the Constitutional Court.

The state is opposed to his release. The matter is due to be argued at 2pm.