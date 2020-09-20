News

WATCH | Old Potchefstroom train station up in flames

By Iavan Pijoos - 20 September 2020
Police confirmed that a fire broke out at the train station on Saturday.
Police confirmed that a fire broke out at the train station on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

The old Potchefstroom train station in the North West, where hundreds of photoshoots were held, has caught fire.

Police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh confirmed that a fire broke out at the train station on Saturday.

“There is still smoke coming from the station.” 

Myburgh said that once the scene has been declared safe, a team of specialists would be sent to determine the cause of the blaze.

An inquest case is under investigation.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in response to ...
Mandela Village residents lose all their possessions as fire sweeps through 23 ...

Most Read

X