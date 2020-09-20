WATCH | Old Potchefstroom train station up in flames

The old Potchefstroom train station in the North West, where hundreds of photoshoots were held, has caught fire.

Police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh confirmed that a fire broke out at the train station on Saturday.

“There is still smoke coming from the station.”

Myburgh said that once the scene has been declared safe, a team of specialists would be sent to determine the cause of the blaze.

An inquest case is under investigation.

TimesLIVE