WATCH | Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane bungee jumps at Bloukrans
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane jumped off the highest bungee-jumping bridge in the world, the Bloukrans in Tsitsikamma.
Mabuyane and tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane also unveiled building facilities at the Big Tree National Park in Tsitsikamma as part of developing the province's tourism sector post lockdown.
