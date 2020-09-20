News

WATCH | Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane bungee jumps at Bloukrans

By DispatchLIVE - 20 September 2020
Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane jumped off the highest bungee-jumping bridge in the world, the Bloukrans in Tsitsikamma.
Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane jumped off the highest bungee-jumping bridge in the world, the Bloukrans in Tsitsikamma.
Image: SUPPLIED/Mandla Nduna/ECOTP

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane jumped off the highest bungee-jumping bridge in the world, the Bloukrans in Tsitsikamma.

Mabuyane and tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane also unveiled building facilities at the Big Tree National Park in Tsitsikamma as part of developing the province's tourism sector post lockdown.

Watch the video here:

DispatchLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in response to ...
Mandela Village residents lose all their possessions as fire sweeps through 23 ...

Most Read

X