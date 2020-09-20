News

Eight arrested for drunk driving in Kempton Park

By Iavan Pijoos - 20 September 2020
The eight men and women between the ages of 26 and 51 were arrested on CR Swart, Pretoria and Greyilla roads.
The eight men and women between the ages of 26 and 51 were arrested on CR Swart, Pretoria and Greyilla roads.
Image: 123RF/lecic

Eight people were arrested for drunk driving during roadblocks in the Kempton Park area on Saturday, the Ekurhuleni metro police department said.

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said the eight men and women, aged between 26 and 51, were arrested on CR Swart, Pretoria and Greyilla roads.

They are expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in response to ...
Mandela Village residents lose all their possessions as fire sweeps through 23 ...

Most Read

X