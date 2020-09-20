News

Crayfish worth over R6m seized on N2 in Western Cape

By Iavan Pijoos - 20 September 2020
The crayfish were found in a car during a stop-and-search operation on Friday.
Image: Saps

Western Cape police seized crayfish worth R6.5m along the N2 near Grabouw at the weekend.

The crayfish were found in a car during a stop-and-search operation on Friday, Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said.

Rwexana said 12,807 crayfish tails and 377 whole crayfish were found in the car.

Two men aged 43 and 50 were arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

