Bikers unite to give back to community

Members of the Valhalla Sentinels and Abaddon motorcycling clubs visited Cheshire Homes on Sunday, handing over cupcakes and a donation of thousands of rand to residents of the home.



The two clubs said they had been motivated to help others who have been who were struggling financially during the Covid-19 lockdown period...

