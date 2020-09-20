News

Bikers unite to give back to community

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 20 September 2020

Members of the Valhalla Sentinels and Abaddon motorcycling clubs visited Cheshire Homes on Sunday, handing over cupcakes and a donation of thousands of rand to residents of the home.

The two clubs said they had been motivated to help others who have been who were struggling financially during the Covid-19 lockdown period...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in response to ...
Mandela Village residents lose all their possessions as fire sweeps through 23 ...

Most Read

X