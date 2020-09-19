Police issue warning against planned protest at Fairview Racecourse

Port Elizabeth police have issued a stern warning advising residents not to participate in an alleged planned protest at Fairview Racecourse at 3pm today.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were made aware of the protest through social media posts.

“It is alleged that the protest is for our country, the horses, children, and the elderly,” Naidu said.

She said such protests were deemed illegal and those attending could be charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act, Reg 37(1)(a) – unlawful gathering.

“Police will be monitoring and effect arrests if necessary,” Naidu said.

