'Most wanted' suspect arrested for murders related to taxi violence

By TimesLIVE - 19 September 2020
Gauteng police have arrested a suspect linked to several cases of murder related to taxi violence.
Gauteng police have arrested a suspect linked to several cases of murder related to taxi violence.
Gauteng police have arrested a “most wanted” suspect sought in connection with several murders related to taxi violence.

The suspect was arrested in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on Friday.

“The suspect led the police to Windmill Park in Vosloorus where an AK47 rifle, loaded with ammunition, was also recovered,” police said.

No further details were provided.

