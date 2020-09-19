Herald Citizen of the Year winners named

The winners of the 29th edition of The Herald Citizen of the Year awards were announced during a virtual ceremony on Friday.

Selected from eight categories, they are celebrated for selflessly stepping forward to lend a helping hand in society during the trying time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The judges, Port Elizabeth Mental Health board member and 2015 Citizen of the Year winner Zodwa Dube; The Herald and Weekend Post acting editor Rochelle de Kock; Wilderness Foundation CEO Andrew Muir; and former Nelson Mandela University arts and culture department head Michael Barry, sifted through dozens of nominations submitted by the public, culminating in the selection of the following winners in each category:

Philanthropist: Silithemba Labadala Organisation

Business: Volkswagen SA (represented by Bernd Schaberg and Manfred Gie) and Isuzu Motors SA (represented by Angus Clark)

Innovations: Johan Wolmarans and Kevern Farley

Small NPO: John Lombardo of Artworks for Youths

Large NPO: Jonas Schumacher of Masifunde Learner Development

Frontline administration: Dr John Black

Frontline doctors and nurses: Sister Sharilyn Goliath, Sister Aimee Morris and Anchen Goliath

Community Chest CEO Selwyn Willis hosted the awards from the Radisson Blu Hotel, crossing over to speakers De Kock, executive head of sales and marketing at Vodacom Eastern Cape Tshego Malinga, Radisson Blu acting GM Elmarie Fritz and special guest Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

“The Citizen of the Year event for us is more than celebrating just one person, which is why we’ve decided to do things differently this year and celebrate a collective of individuals who are really going above and beyond,” De Kock said.

“We’d like to congratulate all our finalists today and say thank you.

“It might be a small token, but your efforts have not gone unrecognised.”

During his appearance, Kolisi congratulated nominees and thanked them for their contribution to bettering Port Elizabeth.

“Thank you so much for all the hard work you’ve been doing during [the] Covid-19 [pandemic].

“We know it’s been hectic for everyone but we really do appreciate all the amazing people that have stood up and made a difference in our beautiful city,” Kolisi said.

Malinga commended the winners for their preparedness to make a meaningful change in society.

“Today you are getting recognition for the hard and heartfelt work that you have done.

“Our communities and people you serve are surely filled with gratitude and this has to be some of the most fulfilling work that one can engage in,” Malinga said.

She said The Herald Citizen of the Year Awards offered an opportunity to reflect and recognise those who were prepared to invest their time, resources and talents to ensure the next chapter of the SA story was rewritten.

Fritz said she hoped the awards would encourage the winners to continue their excellent citizenship and inspire viewers to do the same.

“We as a city and nation have fought together to care for the sick and vulnerable, provide for the needy and comfort those who are in mourning, and this evening, while we celebrate specific people for doing just that, we want to celebrate the people of Nelson Mandela Bay as a whole for your outstanding citizenship during these unprecedented times,” Fritz said.

Lionel Terblanche, Lesley Tucker, Charlaine Wilson, Fikiswa Ngonyama and Sapston Michillies were selected at the end of the awards as the five lucky viewers who each won a Lenovo E7 tablet, worth R1,449, courtesy of Vodacom.

Read more about the award winners in The Herald on Monday.

