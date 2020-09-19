27-year-old gets two life sentences for murder and rape of girl, 9

A man from Mpumalanga has been given two life sentences for murdering and raping a nine-year-old girl.

Philip Mailula, 27, was handed the sentences at Mbokola magistrate's court on Friday. He pleaded guilty on Monday.

Police said Mailula took Bawinile Khoza to the bush in Mmametlhake in December 2017 and raped her.

“He then decided to end the life of a girl, strangled her and dumped the lifeless body at the bush,” said Sgt Tlaki Matemane. “The accused then returned back to his residential place and did not get peace, became scared and went to report the incident to the local prophetess, who alerted the police.”