Westering High gardening society reaches out to fire victims with food donations

A helping hand has been extended to destitute residents whose homes were ravaged by fire this week, with Westering High School donating the contents of its food garden to the fire victims and Caltex setting up drop-off points for donations.

Westering High deputy principal Richard Dolley initiated the garden four years ago when he became aware that some of their pupils had a very limited food supply at home.

“Food security in the world, particularly in the Eastern Cape, is a major concern,” he said.

“The narrative is that poor families can’t depend on food parcels — it is not sustainable.”

He said while the lockdown had posed a problem in terms of pupils being unable to tend to the garden, estate staff were on hand to ensure the garden continue to grow.

“We harvest the garden three times a year depending on which crops grow best in the different seasons.

“We donated at the start of the lockdown to a charity.

“We donated to some families in our school community and to the destitute families in New Brighton who lost everything when a fire ravaged the shacks by donating to Ikhala Trust, which distributes the vegetables.”

Westering matric pupil Luphelo Kanana said he had opted to get involved as he had always had a passion for working with his hands.

“When the opportunity to use my hands to benefit others came about, I jumped for it,” he said.

“Through the vegetable garden society I’ve grown in many ways.

“It taught me to be aware of my surroundings and to care for the environment as it produces the food we eat.

“It also taught me to be aware of disadvantaged people in my community and how a simple idea like starting a garden can feed a community.”

Ikhala Trust director Bernie Dolley said it was painful to see the situation the shack dwellers had been left in, but the donation provided some hope.

Caltex EC said on Thursday it would clearly identified boxes at 10 sites throughout the city for people to drop off donations.

“We were deeply touched by your article regarding the devastating fire in Mandela Village,” it said in a statement.

“As such we are going to assist by appealing to all our customers and the public at large to donate clothing, blankets and shoes that can be distributed among the many families that lost everything.”

The sites are Caltex Hobie Beach (Marine Drive Summerstrand), Toby’s Motors (8th Avenue Walmer), Caltex William Moffett (William Moffett freeway), Centenary Service Station (Centenary Road, Lorraine), Westering Service Station (Cape Road, Linton Grange), Hunters Retreat Service Station (Old Cape Road, Hunters Retreat), Autorama Service Station (Liebenberg Road, Gelvandale), Daniels Service Station (Mosel Road, Uitenhage), Unity Motors (Cape Road, Newton Park) and Top Gear Auto Centre (Cape Road).

All goods donated will be retrieved from the boxes by Tuesday afternoon, sanitised, sorted and handed over to the families in need via the relevant organisations.

