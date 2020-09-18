WATCH LIVE | Ministers brief the media on level 1 lockdown regulations
Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council will brief the media on level 1 lockdown regulations.
Cooperative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will lead the briefing
On Wednesday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA will be easing lockdown restrictions and opening the country’s borders.
