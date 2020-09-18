One horse killed, 22 injured as angry mob descends on Fairview racecourse armed with sticks, bats and pangas
A delegation of senior National Horseracing Authority (NHA) management members — including Racing Control executive Arnold Hyde — was dispatched to Port Elizabeth on Thursday after a violent protest by grooms at the Fairview Racecourse.
Tensions between Port Elizabeth horse owner Hedley McGrath and workers have been boiling beneath the surface for months, with Thursday’s pandemonium stemming from an incident in February when a thoroughbred horse was injured. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.