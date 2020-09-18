One horse killed, 22 injured as angry mob descends on Fairview racecourse armed with sticks, bats and pangas

A delegation of senior National Horseracing Authority (NHA) management members — including Racing Control executive Arnold Hyde — was dispatched to Port Elizabeth on Thursday after a violent protest by grooms at the Fairview Racecourse.



Tensions between Port Elizabeth horse owner Hedley McGrath and workers have been boiling beneath the surface for months, with Thursday’s pandemonium stemming from an incident in February when a thoroughbred horse was injured. ..

