Has justice been served or is Andile Lungisa a victim? Mzansi is divided on his prison sentence
“Finally, justice has been served.”
“This a political ploy to destroy our leader.”
These statements continue to flood Twitter as South Africans remain divided on the sentencing of Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor, Andile Lungisa.
Lungisa handed himself over to the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth on Thursday afternoon where he began his two-year sentence for the assault of DA councillor, Rano Kayser. He smashed a glass water jug over Kayser's head during a heated council meeting in 2016 and was convicted in 2018.
Lungisa filed an application to the Constitutional Court to oppose his sentence.
He told his supporters, who protested outside the prison, that he is confident the court would rule in his favour. The Herald reported on Thursday that Lungisa, in his petition to the Constitutional Court argued that he is not fit for prison.
He decried the “unpalatable food, uncomfortable sleeping arrangements, risk of violence and degrading ablution facilities that come with a prison sentence”.
Here's what Mzansi had to say:
He's a victim
If we keep quiet now these thugs are going to arrest all of us,it either we fight or we submit and be slaves for good,the fight is on. #FreeAndileLungisa pic.twitter.com/gT8jfMBWPq— MotshewaKeMama❤️🖤💚 (@tshepaMotshewa) September 18, 2020
What’s happening to comrade Andile Lungisa it’s really heartbreaking 💔 #FreeAndileLungisa— ComradeBae 😊🇿🇦🇨🇳 (@MajavuThabiso) September 17, 2020
The justice system is biased. There is a system for the rich and well connected, and there is a system for the poor and those with lesser connection. And people are convicted based on which faction they belong to. #VoetsekANC #andilelungisa #FreeAndileLungisa pic.twitter.com/BHhOhIbn6V— Harambee ⚪ (@MculuNtsako) September 18, 2020
Had Andile Lungisa been white and a member of the DA, the courts would have recommended he goes for an Anger Management Course. Pho ke...he is being punished by the CR17 judges for supporting NDZ. #FreeAndileLungisa pic.twitter.com/pIQqJXHShM— MotshewaKeMama❤️🖤💚 (@tshepaMotshewa) September 18, 2020
Justice has been served
The ANC is so good at playing victim you would think that Andile is being sent to prison for singing out loud at a church. He's not above the law. #FreeAndileLungisa pic.twitter.com/u6zZ9CHLUB— Xolani Njabulo🇿🇦 (@XolaniNjabulo7) September 18, 2020
South Africans are not ready to see politicians in orange ,we worship politicians, thieves and liars #AndileLungisa— Xabiso Tyingwa (@Dasekapa) September 18, 2020
Yho the comrades are struggling there by ANC HQ with the jailing of #andilelungisa. It’s beautiful to watch 😍😂— Ichumile Gqada (@NgcuzaG) September 17, 2020
