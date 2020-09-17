WATCH LIVE | Special official funeral service for George Bizos
The funeral service of human rights advocate George Bizos will take place at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg on Thursday .
This will be followed by a burial at Westpark Cemetery.
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that Bizos would be honoured with a special official funeral, category 1.
